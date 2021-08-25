A look at how England bowled India out for 78 at Headingley

England celebrate the wicket of Rohit Sharma

England put their Lord’s humbling behind them in emphatic fashion on the first day of the third Test at Headingley.

India captain Virat Kohli will have been hoping for a solid foundation after winning the toss and choosing to bat, but what unfolded was not what he had planned.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a satisfying day’s work for England.

One for one (0.5 overs): After kicking off the opening over with four balls pounded out short of a good length, James Anderson went full outside KL Rahul’s off stump and the batsman took the bait, nicking to Jos Buttler to depart for a duck.

Four for two (4.1 overs): Cheteshwar Pujara had made just one when he edged Anderson to Buttler, leaving India two down with little more than 20 minutes gone.

21 for three (10.5 overs): After an unconvincing half-hour at the crease, captain Kohli became the third victim of the Anderson-Buttler combination when he went for seven.

England’s James Anderson celebrates the wicket of India’s Cheteshwar Pujara (Nigel French/PA)

56 for four (25.5 overs): Ollie Robinson invited an indeterminate push from Ajinkya Rahane (18) that clipped the edge and carried on for Buttler’s fourth catch of the day.

58 for five (29.1 overs): Rishabh Pant slashed at Robinson, giving Buttler his fifth successive catch.

67 for six (36,4 overs): Craig Overton dug a short ball in at Rohit Sharma, who sent an easy catch to Robinson at mid-on to leave for 19 – the tourists’ top score of the first innings.

67 for seven (36.5 overs): With the next ball, Mohammed Shami, who defied England with a career-best 56 not out at Lord’s, was caught at third slip by Rory Burns.

Craig Overton, left, enjoyed the wicket of Mohammed Shami (Nigel French/PA)

67 for eight (37.2 overs): Ravindra Jadeja was trapped lbw by Sam Curran having made four.

67 for nine (37.3 overs:): Another lbw for Curran as Jasprit Bumrah went for a duck. A review was unsuccessful and India had lost a fourth wicket in less than 10 minutes.