On this day in 2016: Robbie Keane announced his international retirement

Robbie Keane

On this day in 2016 Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane announced his retirement from international football.

The then 36-year-old called time on his international career which spanned 18 years, and included a record 145 senior appearances and 68 goals.

Keane made his debut against the Czech Republic in Olomouc in March 1998, and was part of a generation of Irish talent that reached the last 16 of the World Youth Cup in 1999.

Keane capped off his final appearance for the international side with a goal (Niall Carson/PA)

His first international goal would come in October 1998 against Malta, and he was part of the World Cup squad in 2002.

Keane would play a final friendly match against Oman on August 31 in his last appearance for the national side.

On that occasion he signed off with his 68th international goal, and he received a standing ovation when he was substituted just before the hour mark.