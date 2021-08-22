Lukaku on target, while Kane features in Spurs win – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 22.FootballRomelu Lukaku was on target for Chelsea.No caption needed. 💙🔴 0-1 🔵 pic.twitter.com/oH5gSbjg1f— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 22, 2021Dele Alli celebrated his first goal of the season.Dele’s first of 21/22! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7RseuufST7— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 22, 2021Harry Kane made his first appearance this campaign.Brilliant battling win 💪 pic.twitter.com/eomNg50jPm— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 22, 2021Liverpool were still celebrating Saturday’s win.I love this game 🙏⚽️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5CubJ40LPs— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) August 22, 2021Peak @VirgilvDijk 💯 pic.twitter.com/sQ0o9LKA8v— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 22, 2021Manchester City remembered Vincent Kompany’s arrival.#OnThisDay in 2008, Captain Marvel signed! 💙🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klUGiM pic.twitter.com/gyzWwxQsPt— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 22, 2021Everton remembered Rhys Jones.Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Rhys Jones today – 14 years on from his tragic passing.You’ll never be forgotten, Rhys. 💙 pic.twitter.com/HVZVn8Urth— Everton (@Everton) August 22, 2021Happy birthday.Happy Birthday to Superman himself, Stephen Ireland! 🥳🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klUGiM pic.twitter.com/tnydIB7YMT— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 22, 2021🎂 Happy birthday, @JuniorFirpo03! pic.twitter.com/f55WY5PL7P— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 22, 2021CricketMichael Vaughan backed The Hundred to get bigger and better.You may have wanted it to fail but it didn’t .. The 100 was a huge success & will only get bigger & better .. The platform it’s given the women’s game is a game changer !!! 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/Ritf99VFp3— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 22, 2021England turned the clock back.Day one of THAT Test match and a maiden Test five-wicket haul for @JofraArcher!#OnThisDay in 2019. pic.twitter.com/IU7haOsQ65— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 22, 2021#OnThisDay in 2011, England beat India by an innings and 8 runs at The Oval to complete a 4-0 clean sweep 👊With the thumping series win, England also climbed to the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings and got their hands on the mace for the first time 👏 pic.twitter.com/KVGld9IQTu— ICC (@ICC) August 22, 2021ParalympicsPreparations for the Tokyo Games continued.Squad goals pic.twitter.com/7wueN0amh8— Jude Hamer (@jude__hamer) August 22, 2021How can you not enjoy paddling when there’s backdrops like this?! 😊🇯🇵 #prepcamp #komatsu #lakekiba #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/xrXKePSqEa— Laura Sugar (@LauraSugar1) August 22, 2021Final weights session in the #yokohama holding camp. Off to the village tomorrow!!! #ImpossibleToIgnore #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ZnacoM3q5Y— Stef Reid MBE (@RunJumpStefReid) August 22, 20213 days to go 🇬🇧 #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/ijs2n5f6BV— Jordan Catchpole (@Jcatchpole123) August 22, 2021Squad on fire 🔥🔥 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/XYqBMjl0Ox— Sophie Carrigill (@sophcaz) August 22, 2021First full day in the Paralympic Village done! #impossibletoignore #Tokyoparalympics pic.twitter.com/k2U7UxXETT— Tully Kearney (@TullyKearney) August 22, 2021Finally heading out to Tokyo today!! Unbelievably excited to meet up with the rest of the boys! Blessed for this opportunity and going to enjoy every moment! Let’s go make history!#Tokyo2020 #TokyoParalympics #ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/1YiAlgWymw— Lewis (@LewisEdwards_10) August 22, 20211 week until I race 🤯 #ImpossibleToIgnore @ScottishSwim @britishswimming @ParalympicsGB #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/5U2NJYQI8L— Conner Morrison (@connermorrison_) August 22, 2021𝙊𝙣𝙡𝙮 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙑𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙨 𝙂𝙤 𝙒𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙈𝙮 𝙊𝙪𝙩𝙛𝙞𝙩 💮🗼Happy Sunday Everyone 😁✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/PmBwjXEkjP— Hollie Arnold MBE (@HollieA2012) August 22, 2021We ❤️ Tokyo#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/a3FQMmNc4H— ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 22, 2021My final day is almost finished at the holding camp here in Yokohama, I can’t wait to travel up to Tokyo tomorrow and move into the Paralympic village #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/3d6Pu4bIYi— Shaun Connor Burrows 💙 (@shaunburrowst38) August 22, 2021Tokyo bound 💪🏀🇬🇧👊#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ImpossibleToIgnore @ParalympicsGB @British_Airways pic.twitter.com/9o0vqwLLKM— Terry Bywater (@TerryBywater07) August 22, 2021Practice game against Denmark today 💪 @gbwrnews @ParalympicsGB #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/jlgRGo0tSK— Jamie Stead (@Jamie_Stead12) August 22, 2021Nothing will ever beat this view from the Tokyo apartment. Talk about such a reflective sight 😍 pic.twitter.com/Ifo9fywaPD— Ali Jawad (@AliJawad12) August 22, 2021Lovely to be on @SundayBrunchC4 this morning live from Japan & talking all things Paracanoe, thanks from the whole team #cheersTimcheersSimon #SundayBrunch pic.twitter.com/4YbQgiLYZP— Emma Wiggs MBE (@emwiggsy) August 22, 2021Tomorrow we move from the holding camp, to the athletes village in #Tokyo. It’s been a great camp, watashitachi o totemo kangei shite kureta borantia ni kansha shimasu. 私たちをとても歓迎してくれたボランティアに感謝します 🇯🇵🏃‍♀️ #Paralympics #ImpossibleToIgnore #WeThe15 pic.twitter.com/9wj0Myqnl2— Sophie Hahn MBE (@SophieHahnT38) August 22, 2021Room views 🇯🇵🖤 pic.twitter.com/FINURFZFtg— Micky Yule (@MickyYule9) August 22, 2021Last session in #kawasaki today at the holding camp training track. It’s been a great 10days doing my final preparations and @ParalympicsGB made sure we had 5 ⭐️ facilities to do so! Moving to the athletes village tomorrow- 3 days to go! #Tokyo2020 #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/NPQo3BtFvn— Hannah Cockroft MBE, DL (@HCDream2012) August 22, 20212 days until the games begin 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧I’ll be competing in the T54:29/08/2021400m Heats: 11:43 400m Final: 21:14 02/09/2021800m Heats: 11:49800m Final: 20:32 03/09/2021Universal Relay Heats: 12:10Universal Relay Final: 21:17(Japanese time) pic.twitter.com/wU7uns8xUh— nathan maguire (@nathanmaguire2) August 22, 2021Nothing like finding the GB flag on flag alley 🇬🇧 #paralympicvillage #impossibletoignore #proud pic.twitter.com/LF1m5urvb4— Ali Jawad (@AliJawad12) August 22, 2021First swim in the competition pool and just WOW! She is a thing of beauty!! This has to be the nicest pool I’ve ever swam in and I can’t wait to start racing in 4 days time. pic.twitter.com/ta1We3gtDO— Grace Harvey (@graceharvey767) August 22, 2021All settled in at the village, had to have a gaming corner setup to unwind between games, cardboard bedframe doubles as a desk perfectly!! @ASUS_ROGUK @ParalympicsGB pic.twitter.com/XFmdTBuJ98— Lee Manning (@lee_manning) August 22, 2021Formula OneMercedes were counting down to the end of the summer break.One. More. Week. ⌛️🔥 pic.twitter.com/0Wc5h5vEHB— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 22, 2021As was George Russell with one eye on Spa.One week until the #BelgianGP! 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/MLSHWFGZcH— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 22, 2021And Ferrari.Almost time to go again 😁Ready to give it everything in the final half of 2021 👊#essereFerrari 🔴 #BelgianGP @Charles_Leclerc @Carlossainz55 pic.twitter.com/DEnckhnaFL— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 22, 2021Romain Grosjean was enjoying life after F1.Well that was quite something. Enjoyed some really good moments and some bad marbles out there. Don’t think the standing shows how good our night was. Onto the west coast now pic.twitter.com/62JV5dCxei— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) August 22, 2021Mick Schumacher was proud.So so proud of my beautiful and talented sister, Gina🤍 She competed in #RunforAmillion last night(only female qualifier!!), and was absolutely amazing🤩 pic.twitter.com/W4gZmDgaBR— Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) August 22, 2021