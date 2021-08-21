On This Day in 2015: Chris Tremlett announces his retirement from cricket

Chris Tremlett in action for England

Ashes winner Chris Tremlett announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on this day in 2015.

Fast bowler Tremlett was a cornerstone of England’s famous 2010/11 series success in Australia, where he took 17 wickets in three Tests.

The 33-year-old, who claimed 459 scalps in a 15-year first-class career, cited a susceptibility to back trouble as one of the reasons for his retirement.

Chris Tremlett played a central role in England’s Ashes win (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He told kiaoval.com: “After 15 enjoyable years in a game that has given me so much, I feel now is the right moment to call time on my playing career.

“I have been extremely fortunate to have enjoyed such a fantastic and memorable career and lucky enough to play with and against some of the best players in the world.

“Wearing the Three Lions was the pinnacle, and I enjoyed every minute of the challenge, experience and ultimately the success that the team had while playing for England.”

Tremlett celebrates dismissing Australia’s Brad Haddin (Gareth Copley/PA)

Tremlett, whose father Tim and grandfather Maurice also both played first-class cricket, began his career with Hampshire before a successful move to Surrey.

He made his England debut in a one-day international against Bangladesh in 2005 and won his first Test cap two summers later when India were the tourists.

He was to play for his country just 28 times in all, his availability hampered by a series of injuries.