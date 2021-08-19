Triple H’s WWE brand NXT UK teams up with non-league club Enfield Town

Enfield Town players and WWE NXT UK wrestlers pose following the announcement of their commercial partnership

Enfield Town will be hoping to prove their pedigree after World Wrestling Entertainment’s Triple H announced a partnership with the Isthmian League Premier Division side.

The Towners, who started the 2021-22 campaign with a 4-2 win at Carshalton Athletic on Saturday, will sport the WWE NXT UK branding on the front of their shirts.

The club is celebrating its 20-year anniversary and has paired up with the UK arm of the WWE’s franchise.

The world’s biggest wrestling company has a base in Enfield, where their UK performance centre is used for tryouts and for their contracted British talent to train.

“Not only is it a big week for WWE with Summerslam on Saturday and NXT:Takeover 36 on Sunday but it is a big week for the UK as the football season has returned,” NXT founder Triple H – real name Paul Levesque – said announcing the new deal.

“Enfield in London has played a big part in the journey of NXT UK since the opening of our UK performance centre.

“That is why I am proud to announce the first of its kind partnership between NXT UK and Enfield Town Football Club in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

“As the UK’s first supporter-owned football club they share our passion with putting fans at the centre of everything we do.”

The NXT UK logo will appear of Enfield’s shirts from Saturday’s home clash against Brightlingsea Regent onwards.

Enfield chairman Paul Reed said: “For a fan-owned club committed to delivering a sense of community and entertainment to the local area, to have a partner with the magnitude and ethos of WWE is truly special.

“Our vision is one of inclusivity and equality for all and to be a social centre for Enfield, and we welcome NXT UK as part of the family in our 20th anniversary year.”