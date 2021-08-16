The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester United won big against Leeds, Brentford shocked Arsenal and Tottenham defeated Manchester City without the help of striker Harry Kane.

Manchester United v Leeds
Manchester United v Leeds

The Premier League kicked off a new season in emphatic fashion on Friday, with fans welcomed back in numbers for the first time in 18 months.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look some of the images captured over an eventful weekend.

Brentford fans were the first to see their side in action as they returned to the top flight with a win over Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Bruno Fernandes claimed the first hat-trick of the season as Manchester United beat rivals Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Marcos Alonso scored for Chelsea as they beat Crystal Palace (Tess Derry/PA)
Calum Hill won the Cazoo Classic at the London Golf Club in Ash, Kent (Steven Paston/PA)
It was Hill’s first trophy on the European Tour (Steven Paston/PA)
Nando Parrado ridden by Adam Kirby at the Newbury Races (John Walton/PA)
Liverpool got their Premier League campaign off to a good start with a 3-0 win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ryann O’Toole won the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links, St Andrews (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Great Britain’s Declan Brooks took part in the I Am Team GB Media Event at London Stadium (James Manning/PA)
Steven Mullaney bats during The Hundred match at Trent Bridge between the Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals (Tim Goode/PA)
Wakefield Trinity’s Lee Kershaw celebrates scoring as his side narrowly beat Warrington (Martin Rickett/PA)
Watford fans returned on Graham Taylor day to celebrate the former England manager (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min scored the only goal of the game as his side beat last season’s champions Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Celtic narrowly beat Hearts 3-2 in the Scottish League Cup (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aplha Cru ridden by jockey David Nolan (right) wins the Happy Retirement Mick Henshaw Novice Stakes at Pontefract (Tim Goode/PA)
