The sporting weekend in pictures

The Premier League kicked off a new season in emphatic fashion on Friday, with fans welcomed back in numbers for the first time in 18 months.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look some of the images captured over an eventful weekend.
Manchester United won big against Leeds, Brentford shocked Arsenal and Tottenham defeated Manchester City without the help of striker Harry Kane.
