Reaction to the weekend’s action, runs and more runs – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Sports stars continued to give an insight into their lives.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 16.

Football

Son loved playing in front of fans again.

Conor Coady reflected on Wolves’ loss to Leicester.

Jordan Pickford thanked the Everton supporters.

Vinnie Jones had some Monday motivation.

Gerard Pique hit the 20m mark.

Michail Antonio was buzzing.

Thibaut Courtois signed a new deal at Real Madrid.

Cricket

Stuart Broad enjoyed the second Test between England and India.

Or did he?

Boxing

Tyson Fury went for a run with his dad John and gave an update on his baby daughter.

MMA

Conor McGregor will be back fighting next year.

And become a billionaire the year after.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News