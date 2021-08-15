On this day in 2008: Team GB win gold in men’s team sprint cycling

Great Britain’s Jamie Staff (left), Sir Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny (right) celebrate their gold medal in the team sprint event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Men’s cycling team sprint final trio Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny and Jamie Staff won Olympic gold for Great Britain in Beijing on this day in 2008.

Great Britain hit the finishing line in a time of 43.128 seconds, more than half a second faster than the French, while Germany took the bronze medal ahead of Australia.

Five months previously, Hoy and Staff had been on the losing team when the French won the world title by half a second.

??@JasonKenny107 started with an incredible Olympic debut in Beijing, claiming gold alongside @chrishoy and @JamieStaff, and silver in the men's sprint.#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/4xRjls3n3s — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 3, 2021

“Honestly, it took every inch of effort in beating the French, who have been invincible,” said Hoy.

“The French have been so dominant. We have really put all the pieces of the jigsaw together.

“We really focused on the details and to stick half a second into them, it is amazing.”

Scotsman Hoy went on to become the first British Olympian for 100 years to claim three gold medals at the same Games when he also won the men’s keirin and the individual sprint.

Well done mate, proud of you; Britain’s most successful Olympian of all time!! We had some battles on the track but we had a laugh off it ?@JasonKenny107 pic.twitter.com/RNGvFCN9fJ — Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) August 8, 2021

Alongside Kenny and Philip Hindes, Hoy helped to successfully defended the team sprint crown at London 2012.

Hoy also won the individual keirin title again to stand alone as Team GB’s most successful Olympian, with six gold medals, ahead of Sir Steve Redgrave.