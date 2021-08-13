Jordan Henderson contract situation will ‘get sorted’, insists Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp puts his arm around the neck of captain Jordan Henderson

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Jordan Henderson’s contract situation will “get sorted” as the captain approaches a crossroads in his Anfield career.

The England midfielder has entered the final two years of his current deal but, having turned 31 in June, the possibility of a lengthy extension like those agreed by team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and, as recently as Friday, Virgil Van Dijk appears unlikely.

That could leave Henderson in an awkward position this season, his 11th at the club.

What a journey it’s been ??❤️ https://t.co/93ik7Ani33 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) August 13, 2021

“It is important but it will happen. We will sort it, however it will be. We will sort it. No doubt about that. It will get sorted,” said Klopp.

Asked whether the player was in a good state of mind, Klopp added: “I spoke to him yesterday and it looked like that yes.”

Much has been made of Liverpool’s lack of activity in the transfer market compared to rivals Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, who have each spent £75million-plus this summer.

Even with the return to fitness of Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Henderson after injury prematurely ended all their seasons, there is suggestion this could be the biggest challenge faced by Klopp’s side so far.

“I’m not interested at the moment about what would be the team’s greatest achievement because I have no idea what is possible for us this season,” said Klopp.

“We will try absolutely everything to be in the best possible position for us at the end of the season, but being successful in the past is not the reason for being successful in the future.

“There are different players in this season already. Last year we brought in Thiago (Alcantara), who never played in front of a proper crowd at Anfield. Diogo (Jota) never played in front of a proper crowd, I’m not sure Taki (Takumi Minamino) did, maybe one or two games, Kostas (Tsimikas) never did, Ibu (new signing Ibrahima Konate) never did.

“We are all really looking forward to that. If we can bring the full LFC package on the different pitches then we are not great to play against. That is how it is.”

Klopp has had to defend the club’s transfer policy, with Konate’s £36m arrival the only new addition.

However, he does not believe that makes a difference having assembled a squad which has won the Champions League and Premier League since 2019.

“If people are still not happy that the guy they know already for five years is scoring the goals and think, ‘that’s a bit boring, I prefer a new guy to score the goals’, I can’t see that,” he said.

Playing at Anfield in front of the fans ??? #YNWA pic.twitter.com/L3EyhjYDSd — Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) August 9, 2021

“We are not together because we were together when we won things. We are together because these players are in a really good moment of their career and we think we can be successful together.

“We don’t stick together for the wrong reasons. We keep this squad together for the right reasons and try to improve it, which we did every year with a bit here and there.