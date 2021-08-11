Messi’s in Paris and Whitlock’s ready for the pool – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sports
Published:

Wayne Rooney waved off son Kai on his first Manchester United trip and Conor McGregor worked hard.

Lionel Messi and Max Whitlock
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 11.

Football

All smiles in Paris.

Mrs Messi got a nice family snap on the pitch.

Tottenham marked one year since the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Liverpool reflected on Fernando Torres’ debut, on this day in 2007.

Jamie Carragher felt proud.

Wayne Rooney waved off son Kai on his first Manchester United trip.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin recalled his loan spell with Northampton.

Everton held their own ceremony in honour of Olympic gold medallist Richarlison’s return to training.

Jamie Redknapp and his girlfriend enjoyed Santorini.

Olympics

Max Whitlock threw his weight behind Adam Peaty’s idea.

Jade Jones chilled out.

Cricket

England geared up for the second Test with India.

Stuart Broad was left disappointed.

Formula One

Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi found themselves together on holiday.

Rugby League

Rob Burrow was at Headingley for the launch of his book.

MMA

Nothing could stop Conor McGregor.

Boxing

Carl Froch was out on the course.

Tennis

Teach them young!

Golf

Justin Rose received the 2021 Payne Stewart Award for charity work.

And received congratulations from Harry Kane and Niall Horan.

