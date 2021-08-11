Curtis Jones ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League opener

Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool's Premier League opener at Carrow Road

Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool’s Premier League opener at Norwich on Saturday after suffering concussion, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

The 20-year-old midfielder was forced off after a collision in the first half of Monday’s pre-season friendly against Osasuna at Anfield on Monday.

Klopp told the club’s website: “He had a slight concussion so we just have to follow the protocol. He is fine, he feels fine again, but that’s the protocol.

“He is available for training from Sunday on I think.”