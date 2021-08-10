St Mary’s to host Sarina Wiegman’s first game as England Women coach

St Mary’s Stadium plays host to England Women next month

Sarina Wiegman’s first match in charge of England Women will be at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium against North Macedonia on September 17.

St Mary’s is the venue chosen for England’s opening qualifier for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The start of a new era. ? The #Lionesses are heading to @SouthamptonFC in September to begin their @FIFAWWC qualifying campaign against North Macedonia. ? Ticket details below ⤵️ — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 10, 2021

Wiegman, who was appointed last September, will be taking over for the start of the campaign after honouring her contract with Holland until after the Tokyo Olympics.