Brighton sign Japan Olympic star Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton have signed Japan international Kaoru Mitoma on a four-year deal from J1 League side Kawasaki Frontale.

The 24-year-old will spend the 2021-22 season on loan at Belgian first division team Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

Mitoma was part of the squad which narrowly missed out on the bronze medal at their home Olympics, though he scored as a second-half substitute as they lost the third-place placy-off 3-1 to Mexico.

“We’re delighted to be able to sign Kaoru, who arrives off the back of a couple of really strong seasons in Japan,” Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth told the club website.

“As part of his development we have decided to loan him to Union Saint-Gilloise, to help him become accustomed to European football and test himself in a different environment.

“He’s one we have tracked for a while so we are looking forward to seeing how he progresses in the next year and we will be watching him closely during his time in Belgium.”