Double blow for Alex Hales as batter proves he can take the pain as Rockets lose

Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets – The Hundred – Men’s Match – Sophia Gardens

Getting struck in the groin by a cricket ball has got to hurt.

Incredibly, Trent Rockets batter Alex Hales endured that pain twice in as many deliveries in Sunday’s Hundred clash with Oval Invincibles.

The 32-year-old was facing bowler Reece Topley when the ball made contact with his groin and he immediately hit the floor in agony.

Hales was pounding the ground in obvious discomfort but finally managed to shake it off, showing balls of steel to continue.

From Topley’s very next ball, the Nottinghamshire batter managed to repeat the feat.

There was very little sympathy for Hales in the Kia Oval, with footage showing Topley openly laughing, the crowd enjoying the moment and even umpire Nigel Llong stifling laughter.