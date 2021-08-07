Man Utd midfielder Jesse Lingard self-isolating after testing positive for Covid

Jesse Lingard is unavailable for Manchester United's pre-season friendly against Everton after testing positive for Covid-19

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.

The 28-year-old midfielder, back at United following a hugely successful loan spell at West Ham last season, will now miss the club’s final pre-season friendly against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Lingard said on his Twitter account: “Really gutted to have tested positive after a good pre season, luckily I feel fine and will follow the guidelines and be back with the boys on pitch very soon! Thank you for your support.”

The Red Devils begin their Premier League campaign against Leeds next weekend.

England duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have been named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line-up for the friendly against Everton, along with Bruno Fernandes, David De Gea and Victor Lindelof, as eight players look to make their first appearance of pre-season for United.