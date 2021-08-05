Other English players to make big-money moves after Jack Grealish joins Man City

Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Kyle Walker

Jack Grealish has become the most expensive English player of all time after completing his move to Manchester City in a deal worth a reported £100million.

Here, the PA news agency looks at other English players to make big-money moves.

Harry Maguire – Leicester to Manchester United, £80m

Maguire became not only the most expensive Englishman but most expensive defender when he moved to Old Trafford in 2018. United were desperate for a centre-half and Maguire had been reliable for Leicester and England, for whom he had an impressive World Cup in 2018. Despite a few bumpy performances, he has established himself in the heart of United’s defence and is their club captain, earning the role only a few months after his move.

Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, £73m

One of the worst kept secrets in football, Manchester United finally got their man last month, spending £73million on the 21-year-old. Sancho arrived at Old Trafford having burst onto the scene at Borussia Dortmund following a move from Manchester City.

Kyle Walker – Tottenham to Manchester City, £53m

Kyle Walker joined City from Tottenham (Man City/PA)

Walker overtook team-mate Raheem Sterling when Manchester City once again broke the transfer record for an English player in 2017. Walker made 183 appearances in a nine-year career at Tottenham but his big-money switch to City felt like a betrayal for many Spurs fans. The move also made Walker the most expensive defender ever at the time, but has since been surpassed by Virgil Van Dijk and England team-mate Maguire.

Raheem Sterling – Liverpool to Manchester City, £50m

After starting his career in the youth ranks at QPR, Sterling joined Liverpool’s academy at the age of 16. The winger made 95 appearances for the Reds, scoring 18 goals, before Manchester City started their pursuit of the England international. Liverpool reportedly turned down two bids of £30 and £40million before a third bid of £50million was accepted in July 2015.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Crystal Palace to Manchester United, £50m

Wan-Bissaka was signed by Manchester United from Crystal Palace in 2019 despite only becoming a regular for the Eagles the previous season. The right-back won the club’s player of the year award ahead of Wilfried Zaha and United were convinced he was worth the hefty price tag.

Ben Chilwell – Leicester to Chelsea, £50m

Left-back Chilwell made 123 appearances for Leicester before being courted by then-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. He has been praised for his consistency and established himself as a first-team starter for the Blues.

Ben White – Brighton to Arsenal, £50m

Sorry we're late… Traffic was a nightmare ? pic.twitter.com/sO1T9981Rw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2021

White became the latest in a list of English players to be snapped up for £50m. After impressing for Leeds on loan in the Championship, White spent a season in the Premier League with Brighton last year before moving to Arsenal this summer.