Matt Walls delivers day 13 highlight with omnium gold – GB medallists in Tokyo

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Thirteen

Matt Walls delivered Great Britain’s first medal in the velodrome with gold in the men’s omnium on day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Holly Bradshaw became the first British athlete to win an Olympic Games pole vault medal when she claimed a bronze.

Liam Heath had set the ball rolling earlier in the day with a bronze in the men’s canoe sprint K1 200 metres.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Thursday’s action at the Games.

Gold 16, Silver 18, Bronze 17. Total 51.

Gold

Day 13, Matt Walls, men’s omnium

Matt Walls won the men’s omnium (Danny Lawson/PA)

Day 12, Ben Maher, showjumping individual

Ben Maher won gold with Explosion W in the Individual Jumping Final (Adam Davy/PA)

Day 12, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, women’s 470 class

Great Britain’s Hannah Mills, right, and Eilidh Mcintyre celebrate after winning the 470 women’s gold medal (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Day 11, Giles Scott, men’s Finn class

Giles Scott defended his Rio 2016 title (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Day 11, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, men’s 49er

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell secured gold (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Day 10, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend, eventing team

Laura Collett helped Great Britain to gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Day nine, Max Whitlock, men’s pommel.

Max Whitlock retained his pommel title (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day nine, Charlotte Worthington, women’s BMX freestyle

Charlotte Worthington won the first BMX freestyle event at the Games (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day eight, 4×100 mixed medley relay

Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson delivered in the pool (Adam Davy/PA)

Day eight, mixed team triathlon relay

Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee won the first Olympic mixed team relay (Danny Lawson/PA)

Day seven, Beth Shriever, women’s BMX racing

Beth Shriever won Great Britain’s first BMX racing gold (Danny Lawson/PA)

Day five, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay

Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Day four, Tom Dean, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle (PA)

Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke

Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)

Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race

Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)

Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving

Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Silver

Day 12, Ben Whittaker, light-heavyweight

Whittaker was disappointed to lose the final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day 11, Keely Hodgkinson, women’s 800 metres

Keely Hodgkinson finished second in the 800 metres (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day 11, Pat McCormack, boxing, men’s welterweight

Pat McCormack won silver in the ring (Adam Davy/PA)

Day 11, cycling, men’s team sprint

Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Jason Kenny lost to Holland in the final (Danny Lawson/PA)

Day 11, cycling, women’s team pursuit

Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker had to settle for silver (Danny Lawson/PA)

Day 11, John Gimson and Anna Burnet, mixed Nacra 17 class

Anna Burnet and John Gimson claimed silver (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Day 10, Emily Campbell, weightlifting, women’s +87kg

Emily Campbell secured Great Britain’s first women’s Olympic weightlifting medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day 10, Tom McEwen, eventing individual

Tom McEwen had a fine day in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

Day nine, men’s 4x100metres medley relay

It was silver for Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Adam Peaty (Joe Giddens/PA)

Day seven, Kye Whyte, men’s BMX racing

Kye Whyte won silver on his BMX (Danny Lawson/PA)

Day seven, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres individual medley

Duncan Scott took silver in the 200m medley (Adam Davy/PA)

Day six, Mallory Franklin, canoe slalom, women’s C1

Mallory Franklin took silver (Joe Giddens/PA)

Day five, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day four, Duncan Scott, men’s 200 metres freestyle

Favourite Duncan Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle

Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon (PA)

Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon

Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg

Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg

Bradly Sinden had to make do with taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bronze

Day 13, Holly Bradshaw, women’s pole vault

Holly Bradshaw finished third in the women’s pole vault (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day 13, Liam Heath, men’s K1 200m

Liam Heath failed to defend his Olympic title but took bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day 12, Frazer Clarke, men’s super-heavyweight

Great Britain’s Frazer Clarke secured a place on the podium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day 12, Sky Brown, women’s park

Sky Brown became Team GB’s youngest ever Olympic medallist (Adam Davy/PA)

Day 11, Jack Laugher, men’s 3m springboard

Jack Laugher won a third Olympic medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day nine, Declan Brooks, men’s BMX freestyle

Declan Brooks bagged a bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day eight, Karriss Artingstall, boxing, women’s featherweight

Karriss Artingstall, left, took bronze home (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Day eight, Emma Wilson, women’s windsurfer RS:X

Emma Wilson won bronze (PA via DPA)

Day seven, Bryony Page, women’s trampoline

Bryony Page added a second Olympic medal of her career (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day seven, Luke Greenbank, men’s 200 metres backstroke

Luke Greenbank took bronze in the pool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Day seven, men’s eight rowing

Great Britain men’s eight celebrate on the podium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap

Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men’s trap (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)

Day four, gymnastics, women’s final

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg

Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, team dressage

Charlotte Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA)

Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg