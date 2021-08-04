Today at the Games: Sky Brown makes Team GB history with skateboarding podium

Sky Brown made British history on Wednesday (Adam Davy/PA)

Sky Brown became Great Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 13-year-old claimed bronze in the women’s skateboard park event at the Ariake Urban Arena in the Japanese capital.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson got her bid for a heptathlon medal under way but Britain’s hopes of retaining their women’s hockey title were ended after a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of favourites Holland.

Boxer Ben Whittaker goes for gold in his men’s light-heavyweight final while sailing pair Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre will also be targeting top spot in the women’s 470 class.

Here, the PA news agency breaks down everything you need to know about Wednesday’s action.

What’s happened so far?

Sky Brown nailed her last attempt in the final (Adam Davy/PA)

After falling in her first two runs of the final, Brown was successful with her last attempt, and a score of 56.47 was enough to make British history.

Gold and silver went respectively to Japanese pair Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki who, aged 12, became the youngest Olympic medallist in 85 years.

Johnson-Thompson had a mixed bag, winning her 100 metres hurdles heat with her second fastest time ever, clocking 13.27 seconds, but in the high jump she cleared 1.86m – 12cm off her personal best.

She was then pictured having treatment ahead of the 200m and shot put on Wednesday afternoon.

Britain’s reign as Olympic women’s hockey champions ended at the semi-final stage as Holland emphatically avenged defeat in the 2016 Rio final, when Team GB goalkeeper Maddie Hinch’s heroics during a penalty shoot-out ensured gold medal glory.

Alice Dearing became Britain’s first black Olympic female swimmer, finishing 19th in the 10km marathon.

What’s still to come?

Great Britain’s Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny with their silver medals (PA)

Whittaker takes on Cuba’s Arlen Lopez at 0735, looking to win Britain’s first boxing gold of these Games, while Frazer Clarke will be eyeing a place in the super-heavyweight final when he takes on Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov.

Jason Kenny goes in the men’s sprint qualifying from 0730. The final takes place on Friday, when the cyclist has the chance to move clear of the British record Olympic gold tally he and Sir Chris Hoy currently share, with six apiece. Kenny became Britain’s most decorated Olympian after silver in the men’s team sprint on Tuesday.

Mills and McIntyre can claim Britain’s third sailing gold of Tokyo 2020 from 0730 while climber Shauna Coxsey is set to compete in the inaugural women’s combined event from 0900.

Ben Maher, Harry Charles and Scott Brash are in action in the individual jumping event in the equestrian from 1100.

