Team GB’s athletics medal hopes badly hampered by injury problems in Tokyo.

Injuries have hurt Team GB’s hopes of athletics success at Tokyo 2020.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the issues that have befallen British athletes on the Olympic Stadium track.

Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith did well to even get to Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

Britain’s best athletics medal hope heading into the Olympics saw her dreams of individual glory go up in smoke on Saturday. Tipped to become the first British woman to take an individual sprint medal since Dorothy Hyman in 1960, the 25-year-old failed to reach the 100 metres final after finishing third in her semi-final. A tearful Asher-Smith later admitted she tore her hamstring at the British trials in June. The sprinter withdrew from the 200m competition – a distance she is reigning world champion over – but indicated she intended to race in the 4 x 100m relay.

Adam Gemili

Having finished fourth by just one thousandth of a second in the 200m final in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, the 27-year-old endured more Olympic heartbreak on Tuesday. Gemili had his right thigh heavily strapped and pulled up as soon as his heat got under way, revealing he tore his hamstring in his last blocks session before final call. The devastated sprinter finished in one minute 58.58 seconds following his lonely trudge to the line.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Katarina Johnson-Thompson hobbled to the line in Japan (Martin Rickett/PA)