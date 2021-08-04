Sydney McLaughlin smashes her own 400m hurdles world record to take Tokyo gold

Tokyo Olympics Athletics

The USA’s Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record to clinch the 400 metres hurdles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old clocked 51.46 seconds having previously set a world best of 51.90secs to become the first woman to break the 51-second barrier in June.

Dalilah Muhammad was second in 51.58s – which also broke McLaughlin’s previous record. The Netherlands’ Femke Bol claimed bronze.

Unbelievable! Sydney just gets faster and faster! ⚡ 21-year-old Sydney McLaughlin smashes her own World Record, winning gold in the women's 400m hurdles with a time of 51.46!#Athletics #Tokyo2020@GoSydGo | @TeamUSA | @WorldAthletics pic.twitter.com/J59ZaNFSCk — Olympics (@Olympics) August 4, 2021

McLaughlin powered through in the last 20 metres to take the title and beat defending champion Muhammad having been third on the final bend.

It came after the men’s 400m hurdles on Tuesday – already labelled one of the greatest races – when Karsten Warholm broke his own world record to win in 45.94s.

He took almost a second off his previous world best of 46.70s he set in Oslo at the start of July.