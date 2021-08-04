Manchester City closing in on £100m deal for Villa’s Jack Grealish – reports

Jack Grealish is reportedly closing in on a £100million move to Manchester City

Manchester City are closing in on a British record £100million deal for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, according to reports.

The Premier League champions have been heavily linked with the 25-year-old all summer and reportedly made their offer last Friday.

Neither club have commented but there are widespread claims that negotiations have progressed and a deal could be concluded in the coming days.

The current British record fee is the £89million paid by Manchester United for Paul Pogba in 2016.

Grealish, who has four years remaining on his Villa contract, has become one of the hottest properties in the English game. He scored six goals in the Premier League last season and also provided 10 assists. He made four appearances for England during their run to the final of Euro 2020.