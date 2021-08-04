Inter Milan report Christian Eriksen ‘doing well’ after visit to training ground

Christian Eriksen has been able to visit club Inter Milan as he continues his recovery from heart surgery

Inter Milan have reported that Christian Eriksen is “in excellent physical and mental shape” following a visit to the club’s training complex.

Former Tottenham playmaker Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest whilst representing Denmark at Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old collapsed during the first half of his country’s group match against Finland in Copenhagen in June.

? | STATEMENT Christian Eriksen in Appiano: meeting with team-mates and update on condition ?https://t.co/RtYU5OatHU — Inter ??? (@Inter_en) August 4, 2021

He received emergency treatment on the field and later underwent a successful operation to have a heart-starter device fitted.

He had been recovering in Denmark but has now been able to visit his club in Italy.

A statement from Inter on Wednesday read: “This morning Christian Eriksen paid a visit to the Suning Training Centre in Appiano Gentile.

“The Danish midfielder met the club directors, the coach, team-mates and all of the staff present. Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape.