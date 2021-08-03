Terrific Tuesday for Team GB – Tuesday’s sporting social

?

Molly has just been told that today #TeamGB have already won…

Two #Gold medals & a #Silver medal in the #Sailing

A #Bronze in the 3m Men’s #Diving

& the Women’s Team Pursuit Team have qualified for the Gold medal race in #Cycling#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #OlympicBreakfast pic.twitter.com/OkkvoMCt94

— Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) August 3, 2021