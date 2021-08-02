Whitlock shows off his gold as GB toast more success – Monday’s sporting social

Huge congratulations to Emily Campbell as she takes silver at Tokyo 2020.

This is the first Olympic medal for a British female weightlifter & the first medal for GB weightlifting since 1984.

Emily set a new British record in the C&J and Total.

What an incredible performance! pic.twitter.com/fO82woP0Z9

— BritishWeightLifting (@GBWeightLifting) August 2, 2021