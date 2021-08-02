Today at the Olympics: Silver success for Team GB after eventing gold

Great Britain's gold medal-winning eventing team

Great Britain’s eventing team won gold after producing a dominant display in the showjumping finale at Tokyo Equestrian Park on day 10 of the Olympics.

The trio of Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen led by 17.9 penalties following their outstanding cross-country rounds on Sunday.

(PA Graphics)

And they comfortably retained top spot, with McEwen going clear on Toledo De Kerser, Collett having four faults aboard London 52 and Townend also collecting four with Ballaghmor Class.

Attention then turned to the individual competition where McEwen won the silver medal, while Emily Campbell weighed in with a silver in the women’s +87kg weightlifting.

Here, the PA news agency rounds up the best of Monday’s action.

What happened today

Oliver Townend helped Team GB win gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Townend, Collett and McEwen secured Great Britain’s first Olympic team gold in eventing since Munich 1972. Final British rider Townend had the luxury of knowing he could knock four fences down and still win gold, such was the team’s dominance. All three British riders were making Games debuts, but they delivered high-class displays to end a 49-year wait for team gold.

Campbell finished with a total of 283kg to claim Britain’s first ever women’s weightlifting Olympic medal. Laurel Hubbard, the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Olympic Games, was eliminated after the snatch section of the competition after failing to register a lift.

Great Britain lived to fight another day in defence of their long-standing Olympic men’s team pursuit crown after a bizarre qualifying session, but were given every indication their time will soon be up. While Laura Kenny and the women’s squad comfortably advanced in defending their own title – albeit losing their world record to Germany in the process – Ed Clancy, Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood only secured a top-four place after Australia failed with a second run at the Izu velodrome.

At the Olympic Stadium, Laura Muir eased into Wednesday’s semi-finals of the women’s 1500 metres as she took second place in her heat behind Canada’s Gabriela DeBues-Stafford. The favourite, the Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan, fell at the start of the final lap of her heat but overhauled the field to win. Team GB’s Katie Snowden also progressed but Revee Walcott-Nolan is out.

Elsewhere Nick Miller made the hammer final, and twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova finished sixth and seventh respectively in the women’s gymnastics floor final. James Heatly and Jack Laugher reached the men’s diving 3m springboard semi-finals and Deborah Kerr qualified for the women’s kayak single 200m semi-finals.

Team GB’s women’s hockey team beat Spain on penalties to reach the semi-finals after a 2-2 draw.

What’s coming up?

Simone Biles is back in action on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Simone Biles will make a dramatic return to action by competing in the women’s beam final on Tuesday. The 24-year-old American has not competed since she withdrew early in the women’s team final last week, citing a desire to protect her mental health.

Team GB boxer Pat McCormack competes in the men’s welterweight final on Tuesday, while in cycling there is the men’s team sprint and women’s team pursuit. Britain are targeting medals in both the men’s and women’s surfing skiff finals, which were postponed on Monday due to poor conditions in Enoshima.

Social media moment

A moment of history. Emily Campbell is the first British woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal.#TeamGB | @Brownskinjessie pic.twitter.com/oIBLRFKmfR — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 2, 2021

Picture of the day

Laurel Hubbard, the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Olympic Games, was eliminated in the weightlifting (Martin Rickett/PA)