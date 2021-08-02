5 of the summer’s top Premier League signings

Jadon Sancho, Marc Guehi and Boubakary Soumare will look to make their mark in the Premier League this season

The Premier League train rolls back into town on Friday, August 13 when new boys Brentford host Arsenal.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact on the finances of top-flight clubs, plenty of expenditure has occurred this summer.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the most notable signings made so far.

Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

???????, ???? ? We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! ?⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

The four-time Champions League winner could be a steal at a reported £34million rising to £42million given his experience and class. Manchester United have been in need of a centre-back to partner Harry Maguire for some time and have not only snapped up a serial winner but at the age of 28 there is still room for the France international to grow.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

After a breakthrough campaign on loan at Swansea from Chelsea during the 2020-21 term, the defender will ply his trade in the Premier League this season but not at Stamford Bridge after Crystal Palace swooped in. With new boss Patrick Vieira eager to play out from the back, Guehi fits the mould and comes with a big reputation from Chelsea, who have smartly inserted a sell-on clause and matching fee in the £20million deal.

Boubakary Soumare (Leicester)

Boubakary Soumare joined Leicester for a £17million fee (Tim Goode/PA)

The Foxes seem to have stolen a march on their rivals once again in the form of securing Soumare after he starred in Lille’s title win. It should not take the midfielder long to justify his £17million price tag which was only so low due to the France Under-21 star having just 12 months left on his deal. The one-time PSG trainee is expected to make his mark on the Premier League and is not simply a destroyer.

Demarai Gray (Everton)

Attacker saw his career stall at Leicester and while a January move to Bayer Leverkusen proved to be short-term, the 25-year-old could flourish under Rafael Benitez, who is eager for his wide players to provide opportunities for main man Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Following a tough few years, Gray and Everton could be a perfect marriage.

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)