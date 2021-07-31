Elaine Thompson-Herah wins women’s 100 metres in Olympic record time

Elaine Thompson-Herah poses next to her Olympic record time

Elaine Thompson-Herah took gold in the women’s 100 metres final to defend her title as Jamaica locked out the podium.

Thompson-Herah finished in a time of 10.61secs to set a new Olympic record and retain her crown ahead of two-time former champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, with Shericka Jackson completing a 1-2-3 for Jamaica.

Britain’s Daryll Neita finished last after exceeding expectations to reach the final, setting a time of 11.12secs.

Thompson-Herah’s time was the second fastest in history, beaten only by Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record of 10.49secs set back in 1988.

1.2.3 ?????? — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 31, 2021

Jamaica had claimed two medals in each of the last two Olympic women’s 100m finals, but this was a repeat of their podium lockout in Beijing, when Fraser-Pryce won the first of her titles ahead of compatriots Sherone Simpson and Kerron Stewart.

Fraser-Pryce got out of the blocks well but when Thompson-Herah turned on the speed at the mid-point she simply blew by and there was only one winner from 60 metres on.

Thompson-Herah would have time to begin her celebrations before the line before running to the Jamaican delegation in the stands.

Fraser-Pryce told BBC1: “I’m grateful to be able to come over here and represent what a gift that God has given me.

“I’m just excited, mainly because as a mother, and in my fourth Olympic Games, to be able to stand again on the podium is a tremendous honour.

Elaine Thompson-Herah beats Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I am hoping that wherever people are in the world – mothers, athletes – we understand that there is so much more we can achieve and I am hoping they can draw inspiration from this.

“My emotions are still very raw right now. I’m very sure I’m going to go home and probably have some tears.”

Neita was pleased with how she acquitted herself and said reaching an Olympic final had changed her mentality.

“It wasn’t the race I wanted but it’s still an amazing achievement regardless,” she told the BBC.