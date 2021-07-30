UEFA announces capacity of 13,000 for Super Cup

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta with the Champions League trophy

A crowd of up to 13,000 will be able to attend the UEFA Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Champions League winners Chelsea meet the Spanish Europa League holders on August 11, kicking off at 8pm.

Tickets sales for fans of each team will be managed by the respective clubs.

? Chelsea have won the UEFA Champions League for a second time! ???#UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/3ogfCK5C71 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 29, 2021

Supporters can apply for general tickets up until 3pm on August 2 – with all of those successful required to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow Covid-19 test on entry to the ground, where no food or drink will be sold from the kiosks on the concourse area.

Any fans coming from outside the UK will need to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements which are in force at the time of the match – with no exemptions granted to ticket holders.

Seats will be made available at prices ranging from 40 euros (£35) for ‘Category 3’ up to 120 euros (£106) for ‘Category 1’, with supporters able to apply for up to two tickets per person.

Windsor Park in Belfast could see a crowd of up to 13,000 for the UEFA Super Cup (Liam McBurney/PA)

Should demand exceed the number of available tickets, a random draw will take place.

Governing body UEFA noted the attendance level “may be adjusted according to the latest decisions from the local authorities”.