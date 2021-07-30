Marc Albrighton signs new Leicester deal

Leicester’s Marc Albrighton celebrates with the FA Cup trophy

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton has signed a contract extension to 2024.

The 31-year-old made 42 appearances last season, helping the Foxes beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Albrighton joined the club from Aston Villa in the summer of 2014 and was part of the team which went on to win the 2015-16 Premier League title.

We're pleased to confirm that Marc Albrighton has signed a new contract with the Football Club until 2024! ?✅ — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 30, 2021

“I’m delighted. Obviously, it’s a club that is progressing every single year,” said Albrighton, who has played 253 times for the Foxes.

“It’s a fantastic club with the people here and the direction that they’re going – it’s great to be a part of.”

Albrighton added on LCFC TV: “I have always been the type of player and person who wants to establish himself at a club and stay there.

“I’m settled here and I’m really enjoying it.”