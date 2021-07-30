Man Utd able to return to training as club confirm no positive coronavirus cases

Manchester United on Thursday called off their friendly against Preston (Martin Rickett/PA).

Manchester United have announced they have no positive coronavirus cases within their first-team group and are able to return to training.

United on Thursday cancelled their pre-season friendly with Preston at Deepdale that had been scheduled for Saturday having identified a “small number” of suspected positive cases in their camp, with those individuals isolating pending further tests.

A subsequent statement from the Red Devils on Friday said: “After further testing yesterday (Thursday) and today (Friday), we can confirm that there are no positive cases within the first-team group.

“Following consultation with the Premier League, they are satisfied that all COVID protocols have been followed correctly and the squad can return to training immediately”

United are due to close their pre-season programme with a game against Everton at Old Trafford on August 7.