London 2012 gold medallist Luke Campbell retires from boxing

London 2012 gold medallist Luke Campbell has announced his retirement

Luke Campbell, gold medallist at the 2012 Olympics, has announced his retirement from boxing.

The 33-year-old Hull fighter triumphed in the bantamweight division at the London Games before turning professional.

He won 20 of his professional fights and lost four.

It’s been a blast, thank you. ‘Retirement statement’ pic.twitter.com/uNi2Ab86QK — Luke Campbell MBE (@luke11campbell) July 30, 2021

Campbell said on the BBC: “I guess there is no better time to announce my retirement from boxing. It has been one hell of a ride, a roller-coaster of highs and lows.

“I’ve achieved my dream, which was the Olympics, the gold medal. That was my dream. The professional side of boxing was just a bonus for me. I’ve got some memories for life.

“I’ve been on the road for 20 years and boxing for 22. For me it’s time. I want to be with my family and dedicate myself to them.

Campbell lost out to Vasiliy Lomachenko (right) for the world lightweight title (Steven Paston/PA)

“It’s not been an easy decision. Boxing is my identity. It’s who I have been for most of my life. Before making this decision there were many sleepless nights and going to bed crying and upset just coming to terms with it.

“Now, I can finally say I am content with that. I am happy and loving life.”

Campbell twice fought for the world lightweight title but was beaten in 2017 by Jorge Linares and Vasiliy Lomachenko two years later.

He added in a statement: “The past year in boxing though has been tough. An extremely long training camp away from family meant I was only able to spend a few days with my newborn child and also resulted in me having Christmas apart from them on the other side of the world.

“It’s in these moments that you realise what is truly important in life. I’ve lived my dreams and accomplished more than I ever imagined I would.