Bradley Forbes-Cryans ‘absolutely thrilled’ despite missing out on medal

Bradley Forbes-Cryans looks rueful after his final run

Bradley Forbes-Cryans will leave Tokyo with his head held high after finishing sixth in the K1 canoe slalom in his first Olympics.

The 26-year-old Scot went into the competition as an outside chance for a medal and put together a fine semi-final run to qualify fifth for the final.

The time he posted would have been enough for a bronze medal but in the final he made an early mistake and then hit a gate, picking up a two-second penalty, to finish nearly nine seconds behind Czech winner Jiri Prskavec.

Sixth place for @BForbesCryans in the canoe slalom K1 final. A solid Olympic debut for the Scot.#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/NZonC6nQwu — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 30, 2021

Forbes-Cryans did not have any regrets, though, saying of his sixth place: “That sounds absolutely fantastic. Coming to the Olympic Games, my only goal for myself was to do my best and I feel like I can walk away from this knowing that I’ve done that.

“In the final unfortunately I had a poor cross from gate four to gate five, which has cost me a medal there today. But I’m just absolutely thrilled to be here, I’ve loved every moment of it and I can’t wait to get home now to celebrate with all my friends and family.”

Forbes-Cryans was selected ahead of Joe Clarke, the Olympic champion from Rio, after finishing fourth at the world championships in 2019 – a decision that, although set out in selection criteria, did not go down well in some quarters.

Asked if he had proved the doubters wrong, Forbes-Cryans said: “I think any British athlete that secures their spot to compete at the Olympic Games absolutely deserves to be there and the naysayers, they’re a very small minority and generally they’re on the side of the person who’s missed out.

Bradley Forbes-Cryans finished sixth in the K1 canoe slalom (Joe Giddens/PA)

“All of the British public have been fantastic with me out here, I can’t thank them enough.”

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted Forbes-Cryans’ build-up to the Games but he was immediately aware of the wider impact after his father suffered a stroke and then contracted Covid-19.

Thankfully he recovered, and Forbes-Cryans said: “Everyone has their own problems in life that they’ve got to deal with. For me that was just one of those things.