Arsenal sign Brighton defender Ben White in reported £50m deal

Ben White

Arsenal have signed England defender Ben White from Brighton.

The 23-year-old, who was part of the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 squad, has penned a long-term deal at the Emirates for a reported £50million after completing his medical on Friday.

White impressed for the Seagulls last term, making 36 Premier League appearances, and leaves for a club-record fee.

Ben White has completed his move to Arsenal for a club record transfer fee received. ?⚪️ #BHAFC ? @FirstTouchGames — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 30, 2021

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said on the club’s website: “Ben was a top target for us and it’s great that we’ve completed his signing.

“Ben has been educated with two very good clubs, Brighton and Leeds, in recent seasons. He has benefitted well from two very good coaching set-ups and has shown with both Brighton and on loan with Leeds what a strong talent he is.

“Ben is an intelligent defender who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and his style fits perfectly with us.

“And of course, he is still young, so his age and profile fits with what we are building here. We are all looking forward to Ben being central to our future long-term plans.”

Sorry we're late… Traffic was a nightmare ? pic.twitter.com/sO1T9981Rw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2021

Brighton boss Graham Potter added: “We are incredibly proud of him and what he has achieved and much credit must go to our academy, who have played such an important role in developing Ben from a younger age.

“On behalf of everyone at the Albion, I would like to thank him for his contribution to the club, he has been a pleasure to work with ever since I arrived here, and wish him well for the future.”

White cut his teeth with loan spells at Newport and Peterborough, but it was a season-long stay at Leeds where he really developed before following that up last season for Brighton.

That made him Arsenal’s top transfer target this summer and technical director Edu was delighted to get the deal over the line.

The Brazilian said: “Ben has been a key target this summer. He has so many qualities which make us so excited he’s joining us.