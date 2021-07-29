Today at the Olympics: Mallory Franklin grabs canoe slalom silver for GB

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Six

Great Britain added two further medals to their tally on Thursday as Mallory Franklin took silver in the women’s C1 canoe slalom and Matt Coward-Holley secured bronze in the men’s trap shooting.

The medals took Team GB to 18 overall, good enough for sixth in the table.

The day had got off to a frustrating start with women’s pair Holly Glover and Polly Swann and lightweight double sculls Emily Craig and Imogen Grant finishing fourth in their respective events.

Here the PA news agency gets you caught up with all you need to know so far.

What’s happened already

The British medal tally ticked up thanks to Franklin and Coward-Holley. Franklin’s silver was just the second for a British woman in canoe slalom. She had posted the best run until Australia’s Jessica Fox – the hot favourite – pipped her at the last. Coward-Holley, from Chelmsford in Essex, shot 33 of 40 in the final to finish behind Czech pair of Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky. It was a case of what might have been in the rowing earlier in the day as Glover’s comeback campaign ended in fourth place alongside Swann in the women’s pairs before Craig and Grant went so close to bronze. Glover, who won pairs gold in 2012 and 2016, only returned to training in 2020 after almost four years out to start a family, while junior doctor Swann has been balancing her preparations with work during the pandemic. The men’s hockey team rallied from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw with Holland and qualify for the quarter-finals. In the pool, James Wilby finished sixth in the men’s 200 metres breaststroke final. Over at the Ariake Urban Sports Park, Kye Whyte and Bethany Shriever both earned passage to Friday’s semi-finals in the BMX Racing.

What’s to come

Great Britain’s Jessica Gadirova (right) and Jennifer Gadirova will be involved in the all-around women’s gymnastics final (Danny Lawson/PA)

Twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova will feature in the women’s all-around final when the gymnastics gets under way at 1150 UK time. The women’s rugby team face New Zealand at 1030 after beating the Russian Olympic Committee 14-12 in their opener. The women’s hockey team are up against the Dutch at 11am in a repeat of the Rio final.

Covid update

(1/3) The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. — USOPC News (@USOPC_News) July 29, 2021

Reigning Olympic pole-vault champion Sam Kendricks has been ruled out of the Games after testing positive for coronavirus, the United States Olympic Committee has confirmed. Kendricks has been transferred to a quarantine facility, and there could be further ramifications with reports that several other athletes will need to isolate as close contacts of the 28-year-old.