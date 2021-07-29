On this day in 2018: Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas celebrates on the podium in the yellow jersey after Stage 18 of the Tour de France 2018.

Geraint Thomas sealed Tour de France victory on the Champs-Elysees on this day in 2018.

The Team Sky rider crossed the line of the traditionally processional final stage alongside team-mate Chris Froome to confirm his overall victory by one minute and 51 seconds over Team Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin.

Thomas enjoyed all the usual traditions of the final stage, clinking champagne glasses with his team-mates on the 116km stage from Houilles.

Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas in action during stage twelve of the 2018 Tour de France. (James Startt/PA)

He posed with the Welsh flag and was congratulated by riders throughout the peloton.

Thomas became the third Briton to win the Tour following Sir Bradley Wiggins and Froome in a period of dominance for the country and Team Sky, with the trio having won six out of seven editions.