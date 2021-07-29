More Olympic joy for Team GB – Thursday’s sporting social

Thank you for your support and messages ?? SO proud to make the Olympic final & come home with 4th. @PollySwann has been the most incredible teammate and you’ve all been amazing support. Thank you!! Now can we invent a teleport machine to get me straight home to the little ones?? pic.twitter.com/JHe7TZBOnK

— Helen Glover (@Helenglovergb) July 29, 2021