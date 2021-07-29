Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard set to join Hull on loan

Di’Shon Bernard is set to join Hull on loan

Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard is set to join Hull on a season-long loan, the PA news agency understands.

Having made his United first-team debut against Astana in the Europa League in November 2019, the 20-year-old defender gained further senior experience on loan at Sky Bet League Two side Salford last season.

Bernard made two substitute appearances for United in pre-season friendlies this month and is now set to test himself at Championship level by making a loan switch to promoted Hull.

Another United academy player is also on the move, with Charlie McCann understood to be joining Scottish champions Rangers.