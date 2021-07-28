Today at the Olympics: Gold rush in the pool continues with relay success

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games â Day Five

Swimmer Tom Dean struck gold for a second time at the Tokyo Olympics as day five began with more medals for Great Britain.

Dean, who won the 200 metres freestyle on Tuesday, returned to the pool as part of Great Britain’s 4x200m freestyle relay team alongside Duncan Scott, James Guy and Matthew Richards, and triumphed again.

Seeing this team progress over the last 6 years has been an honour. We always knew one day they would win the big one! Incredibly effort and no one deserves it more than these lads?? https://t.co/r0Ej69XSpN — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) July 28, 2021

There were contrasting emotions for Britain’s rowers as a run of five successive Olympic golds in the men’s four came to a disappointing end, but then a silver medal in the quadruple sculls went to Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont.

Ireland, meanwhile, won their first medal of the Tokyo Games as Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty took bronze in the women’s four.

What’s happened today so far?

Great Britain’s Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont collect their silver medals (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dean became the first British male swimmer to win more than one gold medal at a single Olympics in 113 years, following in the footsteps of Henry Taylor, who prevailed in the men’s freestyle 400m and 1500m races in 1908. The rowers’ silver medal success was accompanied by frustration as the men’s four missed out, as did Graeme Thomas and John Collins in the final of the men’s double sculls at Sea Forest Waterway. Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury were beaten in the men’s doubles and Great Britain’s men’s rugby squad suffered a semi-final defeat to New Zealand but the women’s hockey players continued their fine form by beating India 4-1.

What’s coming up?

Charlotte Dujardin will be in action at Tokyo Equestrian Park on Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Charlotte Dujardin will break the record she jointly holds with rower Dame Katherine Grainger and tennis player Kitty Godfree of five Olympic medals won by a British woman if she claims a podium finish in the individual dressage final at Tokyo Equestrian Park from 0930BST. Elsewhere, Jack Laugher will aim to retain his gold from Rio alongside new partner Daniel Goodfellow in the three metres synchronised diving from 0700, and Team GB are represented in the men’s all-round gymnastics final by Joe Fraser and James Hall. Great Britain’s men’s rugby squad face a bronze medal match against Argentina at 0930 following their semi-final loss to New Zealand.

Social media moment