Steven Kitshoff and Tadhg Furlong will go head to head this weekend

Steven Kitshoff (left) and Tadhg Furlong in action

The British and Irish Lions could seal a first series win in South Africa since 1997 with victory over South Africa on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency examines one of the key match-ups in Cape Town.

Steven Kitshoff

South Africa prop Steven Kitshoff will be gunning for revenge on the Lions on Saturday (David Davies/PA)

Club: Western Province

Position: Loosehead prop

Age: 29

Caps: 49

Debut: v Ireland, 2016

Height: 6ft 0in

Weight: 18st 13lb

Points: 5 (1 try)

Powerful scrummager Kitshoff has been drafted into the Springboks’ starting line-up with South Africa bidding to hit back to their set-piece best. The Boks struggled at the scrum in the first Test, and Ox Nche has dropped out with a minor injury. Kitshoff’s promotion from the bench alongside Frans Malherbe at tighthead is designed to bolster the hosts’ scrum stability and power.

Tadhg Furlong

Club: Leinster

Position: Tighthead prop

Age: 28

Caps: 53

Debut: v Wales, 2015

Height: 6ft 0in

Weight: 18st 7lb

Points: 25 (5 tries)