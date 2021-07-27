On this day in 2010: Barcelona gold is Sir Mo Farah’s springboard to greatness

Sir Mo Farah wins gold in the 10,000 metres final at the 2010 European Championships in Barcelona

On this day in 2010, Sir Mo Farah won gold for Great Britain in the 10,000 metres final at the European Championships in Barcelona.

It was Britain’s first European title over that distance, in the first track final of the Championships in the Olympic Stadium.

Farah turned in a confident display as he took gold in 28 minutes 24.99 seconds ahead of team-mate Chris Thompson.

Farah celebrated with teammate Thompson who finished second (PA)

Then aged 27, he started off the pace and then took to the front of the race with five laps remaining – even having time to encourage his team-mate, who was involved in a battle with Italy’s Daniele Meucci, to the silver medal.

The Somalia-born athlete, who went on to become a household name, had only just stepped up to the 10,000m having won 5,000m silver at the previous European Championships in Gothenburg and gold at the European indoor championships over 3,000m.

The four-time Olympic champion was awarded a knighthood for his successes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It was the start of things to come in an illustrious career which resulted in a knighthood, including winning Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m doubles in both 2012 and 2016.