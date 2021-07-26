Today at the Olympics: Dominant Adam Peaty ends Great Britain’s wait for a gold

Adam Peaty took gold

Swimming superstar Adam Peaty won Great Britain’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics and triathlete Alex Yee secured a silver as day three began in memorable fashion.

It doubled Britain’s medal haul following successes for Bradly Sinden and Chelsie Giles in taekwondo and judo on Sunday.

Peaty had been a red-hot favourite to win the 100 metres breaststroke, and he duly delivered, making history by becoming the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title.

(PA graphics)

And Yee continued Britain’s run of success in Olympic triathlon with a silver medal on debut.

What's happened so far today?

What’s happened so far today?

Alex Yee celebrates with his silver medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

At the age of just 23, Yee confirmed his world-class quality, finishing second behind Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt. Reflecting on a podium finish, he said: “It doesn’t feel quite real that it’s me yet.” Yee’s performance set the stage for Peaty to do what he does best – dominate his rivals. He stormed to victory at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in a time of 57.37 seconds, while his Team GB colleague James Wilby finished fifth. The Olympic rugby sevens tournament also began, with Great Britain’s men – silver medallists in Rio five years ago – beating Canada 24-0 at Tokyo Stadium, while 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya from Japan took gold in a thrilling women’s street skateboarding event.

Social media moment

What’s coming up?

Gymnast Max Whitlock in action at the Tokyo Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tom Daley is in action in the men’s 10m synchro diving with Matty Lee, and Lauren Williams continues her taekwondo medal mission in the women’s -67kg. And considerable British attention will also surround the men’s team artistic gymnastics final, with Max Whitlock, Joe Fraser, James Hall and Giarnni Regini-Moran. Britain’s men’s rugby players face a tough clash against Japan, GB’s women hockey players – gold medallists in Rio five years ago – will look to bounce back from an opening game defeat when they tackle South Africa, while Britain’s men’s archery team have reached the quarter-final stage.

Covid update

The Olympic rings in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)

The International Olympic Committee has issued a reminder to athletes in Tokyo about the Games’ strict coronavirus guidelines. It follows occasions when swimmers have been spotted taking off masks. Competitors are only not allowed to wear masks when eating, sleeping, training or competing, plus during a 30-second window for medal podium pictures.

