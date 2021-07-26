Peaty defends title and Daley wins Olympic gold – British medallists in Tokyo

UK & international sportsPublished:

Team GB enjoyed a fine day three at the Games.

Adam Peaty shows off his gold medal
Adam Peaty shows off his gold medal

Team GB enjoyed a brilliant day three at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners.

Gold 3, Silver 3, Bronze 1. Total 7.

Gold

Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)

Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race

Tokyo Olympics Mountain Bike Cycling
Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)

Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Silver

Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Two
Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)

Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg

Lauren Williams kicks out
Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bronze

Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Two
Chelsie Giles won a surprise judo bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)
