Can Team GB emulate ‘Magic Monday’ with more success on Tuesday?

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games â Day Three

After ‘Magic Monday’ in Tokyo, Team GB go in search of more medals on Tuesday.

Taekwondo and triathlon could, once again, offer good chances of podium places at the very least.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at where the next success may come.

Taekwondo

Bianca Walkden goes for gold in taekwondo (David Davies/PA)

After two agonising last-gasp silvers for Bradly Sinden and Lauren Williams, world number one and reigning world champion Bianca Walkden will bid to go one better in the women’s +67kg category from 0830 BST. Heavyweight Mahama Cho also has a medal chance in the men’s event.

Triathlon

We’ve got another exciting night ahead with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic #triathlon women's individual race at 10:30pm on Monday 26 July. @VixHolland, @Jess_Learmonth and @georgiatb will be representing @TeamGB. ?? Watch all the action live.? @BBCSport #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/kIdtrAueGX — British Triathlon (@BritTri) July 26, 2021

All three British women Vicky Holland, Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown have strong medal chances as they bid to emulate or go one better than Alex Yee’s silver medal in the men’s event. 2230 BST (Monday)

Boxing

Pat McCormack gets his bid for gold under way (Martin Rickett/PA)

World number one and gold medal favourite Pat McCormack will get his campaign for welterweight boxing gold under way when he faces Aliaksandr Radzionau of Belarus in the last 16. 0300 BST

Gymnastics

.@Simone_Biles qualifies for all four event finals. Plus, she'll compete in the all-around and team finals. Just goat things. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/5SIxjJSFuz — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 25, 2021

Outside of the Team GB environment there is a must-watch moment in the form of Simone Biles, who gets her first opportunity to add to the four gold medals she won in Rio in 2016 when she tries to steer defending champions the USA to victory in the women’s team final. However, they face a battle against the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee who pipped them to top spot in qualifying. 1145 BST