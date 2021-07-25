On this day in 2016: James Anderson makes history with wickets against Pakistan

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Lancashire right-armer became the first fast bowler to take 50 wickets against all other seven major Test cricket-playing nations.

England v Pakistan – Second Investec Test – Day Four – Old Trafford
England fast bowler James Anderson became the first quick to take 50 wickets against all other seven major Test cricket-playing nations on this day in 2016.

The Lancashire right-armer completed the set against Pakistan at his home ground of Old Trafford, having already reached a half-century of wickets against Australia, India, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

He did it with figures of three for 41 in the second innings as Alastair Cook’s side bowled the tourists out for 234 to wrap up a 330-run victory in the second Test.

Anderson had Shan Masood caught for one, trapped Azhar Ali leg before for nine and also removed Asad Shafiq for 39 as England levelled the series at 1-1.

The swing specialist was already England’s leading wicket taker but went on to scale new heights, becoming the first quick bowler to take 600 Test wickets last year.

