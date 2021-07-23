Ole Gunnar Solskjaer excited to see Jadon Sancho ‘blossom’ at Manchester United

Jadon Sancho in action

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Jadon Sancho can now release his “untapped talent” having completed his move from Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old England international – a former Manchester City youth-team player – has signed a five-year contract, with the option of a further year, after the two clubs previously agreed a £73million deal.

Solskjaer has finally got his man 12 months after first registering his interest only for United to be put off by the Bundesliga club insisting on a £100m fee.

“Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United,” he told manutd.com.

“He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom.

“His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team.

“Old Trafford will give him the platform he needs to release his untapped talent and perform at the highest level.

This is his home.This is where he belongs. Jadon Sancho is ??????.

“For a player of his age, Jadon has already achieved a great deal and showed the courage to go and prove himself abroad.

“We all look forward to welcoming Jadon to the squad as we prepare for the new campaign.”

Sancho, United’s second signing of the summer after back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton arrived on a two-year contract earlier this month, is looking forward to progressing his career at Old Trafford.

“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day,” Sancho told the club’s website.

“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League.

“This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.