Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey joins Burnley

Burnley have signed Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey on a two-year deal following his release by Crystal Palace.

Hennessey, 34, who departed Selhurst Park earlier this month, was back-up for Wales number one Danny Ward at Euro 2020.

Burnley said on their official website: "The Clarets have added more proven Premier League pedigree to their squad with the capture of record-breaking Wales international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

“Hennessey joins Burnley as a free agent following his departure from top-flight rivals Crystal Palace and has agreed a two-year deal – with a further year’s option – at Turf Moor.”

Former Wolves goalkeeper Hennessey, Wales’ most-capped goalkeeper with 96 appearances, will provide competition for Burnley’s England international Nick Pope.

Hennessey, on the bench for all four of Wales’ Euro 2020 matches, has made a total of 181 Premier League appearances for Wolves and Palace and has also had loan spells at Stockport and Yeovil.