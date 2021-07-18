The Open day four: Collin Morikawa holds off the challenge of Jordan Spieth

Collin Morikawa

American Collin Morikawa held off a thrilling challenge from Jordan Spieth to create history with victory in the 149th Open on his championship debut at a sun-drenched Royal St George’s.

Morikawa, who won the 2020 US PGA Championship on just his second major start, held his nerve superbly on the closing stretch to become the first player to win two different majors at their first attempt.

A closing 66 gave the 24-year-old a winning total of 15 under par and a two-shot victory, with Spieth also returning a 66 and world number one Jon Rahm doing likewise to share third on 11 under with 54-hole leader Louis Oosthuizen.

Oosthuizen has now finished second, second and third in the last three majors, while Spieth was left to rue a missed par putt from two feet on the 18th in round three which cost him not only a shot, but also a place in the final group on Sunday.

Tweet of the day

The first player in history to win two different majors on debut. pic.twitter.com/75ttu6sACr — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) July 18, 2021

A simple tweet underlines the magnitude of Morikawa’s achievement.

Quote of the day

Jordan Spieth rues a missed opportunity on the 18th green during day three of The Open at The Royal St George’s Golf Club (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I walked in and said ‘Is there something that I can break?” – Twenty four hours after missing from two feet for par on the 18th hole in round three, Spieth reveals how he felt.

Shot of the day

Oh my goodness?@Louis57TM almost aces the 11th? He's certainly not done yet! Follow live scoring here ? https://t.co/TobaIOmsjf#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/UI8vjPf36a — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2021

Louis Oosthuizen again came up short in a major, but produced the shot of the day with his near ace on the 11th.

Round of the day

Bogey-free perfection from the Champion Golfer of the Year ? #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/pcaoTHqwUP — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2021

Three of the top four players shot 66 in the final round, but Morikawa was the only one to do so without dropping a shot.

Statistic of the day

Louis Oosthuizen: 1st to lead #TheOpen outright after rounds 1, 2 and 3 and not win since Sergio Garcia in 2007 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 18, 2021

Louis Oosthuizen fans should look away now.

Easiest hole

For the first time all week the par-five seventh was the easiest hole instead of the 14th, a total of eight eagles and 41 birdies leading to an average of 4.325.

Toughest hole