Chelsea bid farewell to Milan-bound Olivier Giroud – Saturday’s sporting social

Little detour on the way to the start this morning. The last time I was at Bordeaux Velodrome was 2006, my first world track championships. We came second in the team pursuit, losing to the Aussies by 0.004sec ?‍♂️

And now back 15 years later for the #TDF2021 TT ? pic.twitter.com/6TRcC4GSwn

— Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) July 17, 2021