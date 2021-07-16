Tyrrell Hatton loses cool as poor Open record continues

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton appeared in need of some more “angry golfers” therapy after swearing at the course and snapping a club in anger in the 149th Open.

Hatton was one of the stars of a European Tour video in which Tommy Fleetwood hosted a session for players renowned for losing their temper on the course.

“When you’re feeling glum, pop up your thumb,” was one of the tips to prevent outbursts, but Hatton was unable to put that into practice as he struggled to a second round of 70 at Royal St George’s.

Tyrell Hatton was not a fan of this golf club?pic.twitter.com/QqQ9hfV1f7 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) July 16, 2021

“That is absolute f****** b*******,” Hatton complained after finding an awkward lie on the 11th and running up a double bogey.

And after hitting a mediocre approach into the 18th when he felt he needed a birdie to make the cut, Hatton snapped his gap wedge in half.

“That was a load of frustration built up,” said the world number 10, who expected his total of two over par to be one shot too many to make the cut. “I knew I needed to hit that in close.

Tyrrell Hatton appears frustrated during day two of the Open at Royal St George’s (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“It’s massively disappointing. I just can’t bring my game at the Open; this could be six missed cuts from nine.