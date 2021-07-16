The Open day two: Louis Oosthuizen sets new championship record

Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen will take a two-shot lead into the third round of the 149th Open after recording the lowest halfway total in championship history at Royal St George’s.

Oosthuizen fired an eagle and four birdies as he added a 65 to his opening 64 for a total of 129, eclipsing the previous best of 130 set by Sir Nick Faldo in 1992 and matched by Brandt Snedeker in 2012.

Only a bogey on the 16th prevented Oosthuizen from matching the lowest halfway score in any major – Brooks Koepka’s 128 in the 2019 US PGA – but he will be more concerned with the Claret Jug than records after the events of this season.

Already a runner-up in all four major championships, Oosthuizen took his unwanted total of near misses to six by finishing second in both the US PGA at Kiawah Island and the US Open at Torrey Pines.

But the 38-year-old South African, who won the Open at St Andrews in 2010 and lost a play-off at the same venue in 2015, is in pole position to claim an overdue second major after following birdies on the first, seventh, 12th and 13th with an eagle on the 14th.

At 11 under par Oosthuizen was two shots clear of 2020 US PGA champion Collin Morikawa, with three-time major winner Jordan Spieth a stroke further back.

Tweet of the day

Could honours be in Tommy Fleetwood’s future if he goes on to lift the Claret Jug?

Quote of the day

“I heard that 10 per cent of the Open prize money goes towards the Challenge Tour rankings, so then it was a no-brainer to come here. It’s the best event in the world” – Marcel Siem had considered turning down his Open place to concentrate on the Challenge Tour, but made the right decision.

Shot of the day

What a moment for @jigger_thomson ? He sends the fans wild on 16 with an ace! #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/YzB9zmAz19 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 16, 2021

Jonathan Thomson was outside the cut mark when he produced a moment of magic on the 16th.

Round of the day

It could have been even better, but Collin Morikawa’s 64 was a brilliant display of ball-striking.

Statistic of the day

The only 2 players to have 3 runner-up finishes in the same major season are Jack Nicklaus in 1964 and Ernie Els in 2000. Oosthuizen has two runner-up finishes this year. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 16, 2021

For once Oosthuizen will not want to take his place in the record books with Jack Nicklaus and Ernie Els.

Toughest hole

The 15th played back into what wind there was and was the toughest hole again, playing to an average of 4.361 and giving up just 12 birdies.

Easiest hole

The par-five 14th was the easiest hole for the second day running, playing to an average of 4.555 after yielding six eagles and 82 birdies.

